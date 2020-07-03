NewsBusan News

Gwangan Beach to Go Car Free on Weekends Until End of August

Haps Staff

Suyeong-gu district will operate the seaside road around Gwangan Beach as a cultural street without cars every Saturday and Sunday night from the 4th of July to the 30th of August.

In the 830-meter section from Eonyang intersection to the Meeting Square, traffic will be completely shut down from 9 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. during the period.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, cultural performances and events within the car-free and pedestrian-only zone will not be held this summer season.

Visitors can enjoy the music airing out along the beach.

The road closure may be canceled due to inclement weather.

Haps Staff
Gwangan Beach to Go Car Free on Weekends Until End of August

Haps Staff -
Travel

