Gwangan Beach to Go Car Free on Weekends Until End of August

Suyeong-gu district will operate the seaside road around Gwangan Beach as a cultural street without cars every Saturday and Sunday night from the 4th of July to the 30th of August.

In the 830-meter section from Eonyang intersection to the Meeting Square, traffic will be completely shut down from 9 p.m. to 11:30 a.m. during the period.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, cultural performances and events within the car-free and pedestrian-only zone will not be held this summer season.

Visitors can enjoy the music airing out along the beach.

The road closure may be canceled due to inclement weather.