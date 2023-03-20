Gwangan Bridge Access Road Connection Construction Begins

The Gwangan Bridge Access Road Connection Construction to relieve traffic congestion in Centum City and the new town area in Haeundae-gu, Busan is in full swing.

The Gwangan Bridge access road connection construction cost a total project cost of KRW 39 billion to build 276m of an access ramp connecting the BEXCO tollgate to the Centum City underpass and 284m of an underpass connecting the Centum underpass to the Olympic Garden three-way intersection. It is a construction project to be installed, which is expected to start in January this year and be completed in December 2025.

When this project is completed, vehicles traveling from Haeundae Jangsan-ro to Wondong IC can directly use Centum Underpass without passing through Olympic Intersection or Centum City Intersection and can go from Suyeong Riverside Road to Olympic Park without passing through Centum City Intersection. It is expected that traffic congestion around Suyeonggangbyeon-daero and Haeundae-ro will be greatly improved.

In addition, the city plans to demolish the current tollgates at BEXCO and the Suyeong Riverside Tollgate on the Gwangan Bridge and build a ‘smart tolling system’. The smart tolling system is a system that automatically charges a toll by recognizing the number plate of a driving vehicle.

It is expected that vehicles without a high-pass will not have to slow down or stop to pay a toll, contributing to relieving traffic congestion and improving safety