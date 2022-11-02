Gwangan Bridge to Honor Itaewon Victims

In memory of the victims of the Itaewon tragedy, the Busan Infrastructure Corporation will suspend the lighting of the Gwangan Bridge until the coming 5th and display an image of chrysanthemum with memorial phrases.

It has also canceled the Yeongdo bridge-drawing event scheduled for the 5th.

Meanwhile, the organizing committee of the G-Star 2022, the nation’s largest gaming exhibition, said it would cancel some outdoor events including the fireworks and drone shows.

It will also meet with police, fire department officials, and Haeundae District Office to review the safety management plan.