NewsBusan News

Gwangan Bridge to Honor Itaewon Victims

Haps Staff

In memory of the victims of the Itaewon tragedy, the Busan Infrastructure Corporation will suspend the lighting of the Gwangan Bridge until the coming 5th and display an image of chrysanthemum with memorial phrases.

It has also canceled the Yeongdo bridge-drawing event scheduled for the 5th.

Meanwhile, the organizing committee of the G-Star 2022, the nation’s largest gaming exhibition, said it would cancel some outdoor events including the fireworks and drone shows.

It will also meet with police, fire department officials, and Haeundae District Office to review the safety management plan.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
13.7 ° C
13.7 °
13.7 °
47 %
3.4kmh
1 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 