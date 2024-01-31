Gwangan Bridge to Start “Smart Tolling Project”

The “Gwangan Bridge Smart Tolling Construction Project” is set to commence, introducing state-of-the-art technology for automatic toll collection.

This groundbreaking project is spearheaded by Busan City’s bridge construction headquarters and is scheduled to kick off today.

Key features of the project include Hi Pass Technology Implementation which enables automatic toll collection by recognizing vehicle license plate numbers during passage, whether Hi Pass is installed in your car or not.

By the end of September, the Gwangan Bridge Entrance/Exit road at Daeyeon-dong will witness the installation of a multi-lane Hi Pass with Smart tolling technology with test drives expected to commence in November.

For vehicles without Hi Pass, fees will be collected through post-payment notifications using electronic notices and automatic collection via pre-video contract services.

As part of the project’s scope, ongoing operations at toll booths near BEXCO/Suyeong Riverside, Mandeok, Centum, and the urbanization highway are expected to seamlessly connect to the Gwangan Bridge access road. This will be followed by a carefully planned sequential demolition process.

The total project cost for the “Gwangan Bridge Smart Tolling Construction Project” is approximately 69.1 billion won.

In addition to the Gwangan Bridge Entrance/Exit road transformation, the multi-lane Hi Pass installations will strategically be placed at key locations, including the LG Entrance/Exit ramp in front of Metro City, 49-ho Square City Gas Intersection direction, 49-ho Square towards Gwangan Bridge, and in front of Mega Mart.

As part of the comprehensive plan, toll booths currently in operation at Gwangan Bridge BEXCO and along the Suyeong River are slated for sequential demolition.