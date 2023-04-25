Gwangan Bridge’s Light Shows to Stop For 6 Months

One of the city’s biggest attractions will be stopped from next month until the fall.

The city of Busan City announced that it would implement the Gwangan Bridge Landscape Lighting Improvement Project, which is a core project of the Tourism Base City Promotion Project and one of the Seven Bridge Landmark Projects, from May.

After being selected for the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s Tourism Base City Development Project contest in January 2020, the city has been promoting projects to become the best international tourist city in the southern region in response to the metropolitan area.

This project is the second bridge landscape lighting installation improvement project following the Shinho Bridge Landscape Lighting Improvement Project completed last year.

The Gwangan Bridge Landscape Lighting Improvement Project, with a total project cost of about 7 billion won invested, completed the detailed design service for construction last year.

After installing the new lighting facilities, it is planned to operate after the pilot operation. During the construction period, the city will also change the contents along with the installation of landscape lighting.

The city plans to temporarily turn off the lights on the beach side, excluding road lights and some essential lights on the coast, for about 6 months during the construction period for safe and better landscape improvement.

Accordingly, the implementation of this project will be notified to relevant agencies and district offices, and the city will cooperate with district offices and the National Police Agency to minimize inconvenience to tourists and residents.