Regular performances of the Gwangan M Drone Light Show will return this weekend after being canceled the past two weekends.

It was suspended on November 5th due to the Itaewon tragedy and last week due to heavy rains.

This week’s theme is “The Sea of the Universe” and next week’s show will be themed “World Cup Cheering”.

The popular show takes place twice nightly on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. for approximately 10 minutes.