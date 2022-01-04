NewsBusan News

Gwangan Tunnel Two-way Traffic Control Implemented Today

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will implement two-way traffic control for the Gwangan Tunnel due to the replacement of the old blower from 9:30 am to 4:40 pm. today.

Traffic control is implemented to prevent vehicle accidents that may occur as the lights in the Gwangan Tunnel are turned off due to the power outage due to construction and only emergency lighting of about 30% of the normal illuminance is operated.

In order to minimize the inconvenience to citizens, traffic control is carried out only during the daytime, avoiding the rush hour, and the control time is from 9:50 am to 12:30 am in the direction of Gwangan Tunnel Busan and 1:50 pm in the direction of Seoul. until 4:40 p.m.

This construction is carried out to provide a pleasant and safe traffic environment to drivers by replacing the old blower installed inside the Gwangan Tunnel, and efficiently managing the facilities.

