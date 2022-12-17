Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street Begin Today

The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will be lit tonight at the same time and operated until January 29 next year.

The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival starts with a lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

On December 24th and 25th, at City Spot on Gwangbok-ro, a carol, OST, jazz performance program, a flash mob by performance teams such as Santa and Cats, a brass band, and a choir will be held to pray for the Busan World Expo 2030.

‘When it Snows on Christmas’ events will also be held together.

In addition, on December 17th, 18th, 24th, and 25th, Gwangbokro Christmas Market experience events, such as cooking classes, mood lights, dream catchers, and making your own carols, will be held at Gwangbokro Cultural Attic and BNK Art Cinema. Citizens will be able to enjoy a variety of cultural events and a romantic light festival.

The Street of Light in the Sanbok Sky provides another unique sight to see by installing lights along Sanbok Road in Bosu, Daecheong, and Yeongju-dong.

This year, students and volunteers from the Jung-gu Lifelong Learning Center will add a graffiti-knitting exhibition of tree-lined trees in colorful hand-knitted trees, attracting the attention of tourists.