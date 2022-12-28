Gyeongam, Busan, and Jeollanam-do to Establish Southern Coast Marine Tourism Belt

On the morning of the 28th, Gyeongnam province signed a win-win agreement to establish a global marine tourism belt on the southern coast with Busan Metropolitan City and Jeollanam-do at the World Marine Center in Gwangyang, Jeollanam-do.

The agreement ceremony was held with the participation of three provincial government officials, including Governor Park Wan-soo, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, and Jeonnam Governor Kim Young-rok.

Governor Park said that he would make the southern coast a growth engine for national development by inducing global tourism demand through the development of tourism in the south coast, and he had directly suggested easing various regulations, including the lifting of development restriction zones, from the government and the council of provincial and provincial governors.

Key agreements include presenting an agenda for establishing a global marine tourism belt in the South Coast, joint development of tourism brands and tourism products in the South Coast, expansion of tourism infrastructure such as coastal tourism roads, the establishment of cruise bases, and fostering of air tourism, the establishment of the tentatively named South Coast Tourism Development Agency, composition and operation of public-private expert promotion council, joint efforts to attract the 2030 Busan World Expo, promotion of the 2023 Hadong International Tea Expo and the 2023 Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo.

This agreement is expected to serve as a starting point for developing the South Coast, which has world-class marine tourism resources, as a new tourism base for Korea, responding to the growing demand for tourism beyond administrative districts.