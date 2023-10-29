Image: Busan Museum
Events

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan

By Haps Staff

This exhibition is the first Gyeongbu Expressway exhibition in the country that researches previously unknown materials related to the Gyeongbu Expressway and presents them to citizens. 

It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts.

Event Information

Period: Through December 3, 2023

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: museum.busan.go.kr/busan/index

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 604th Subscription Concert

11 O’clock Concert in October: Film Music Festival

KORMARINE 2023

Beyond Hangeul

Illuwa Job Festival

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’

The Latest

What’s On in Busan: October 30 – November 5

‘Jinju Olbaem Night Market’ to Temporarily Close for Winter Revamp

Philippine Company Secures New Star Passenger Ship in 4th Round of Bidding, Raising Concerns for Busan-Jeju Route

McDonald’s to Raise Prices on 13 Items This Week

Lotte World Adventure Busan Transforms Into a Winter Wonderland for Christmas

Busan Opera House Reverts Back to the “Twist” Method of Construction

Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
76 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
16 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 