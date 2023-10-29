Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan

This exhibition is the first Gyeongbu Expressway exhibition in the country that researches previously unknown materials related to the Gyeongbu Expressway and presents them to citizens.

It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts.

Event Information

Period: Through December 3, 2023

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

Website: museum.busan.go.kr/busan/index