Korea Destinations: Gyeonghwa Station Railroad Night Trip Takes Place Saturday in Jinhae

Changwon Special City will host an exciting event called ‘Gyeonghwa Station Railroad Night Trip.’

Taking place on Saturday, the event will be held at Gyeonghwa Station Park in Jinhae-gu, starting at 6 pm.

This event is part of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism’s 2023 ecological green tourism fostering project, aiming to revitalize old tourist facilities by incorporating cultural content.

It is the first of four events scheduled for this year.

The highlight of the evening will be a captivating bubble show performed by artist Dongho Ryu, accompanied by live performances from the mixed group ‘Busker Tapo’ and talented violinist Bitna Seo, all taking place on the outdoor stage at Gyeonghwa Station Park.

Starting from 4 pm, attendees can engage in various activities and experiences. Visitors can capture precious memories at the special ‘Life 4 Cut’ booth in Gyeonghwa Station.

Participants can get creative and make unique goods that showcase the charms of Gyeonghwa Station, such as terrariums, gypsum air fresheners, and button badges. They can also embark on a treasure hunt throughout Gyeonghwa Station Park to discover hidden treasures and receive special souvenirs.

Mark your calendars for this year’s Gyeonghwa Station Railroad Night Trip event, which will be held on August 26th, September 16th, and October 21st.