Image: Gyeongnam province
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Apple Mango Harvest in Full Swing

Haps Staff

Apple mango, a subtropical fruit tree cultivated by Gyeongsangnam-do as a regionally specialized crop, began to be shipped from Haman-gun in mid-April

Mango is rich in a variety of physiologically active substances and nutrients, so it is called a superfruit, which refers to fruits with high health value, and has excellent shapecolortaste, and nutrition.

Mango is a tropical fruit originating in Southeast Asia such as India and Vietnam. There are hundreds of varieties around the world. Howeverfor mango grown in Korea, the Irwin‘ variety called apple mango‘ accounts for most.

In Korea, it began to be cultivated in Jeju Island in the early 2000s, and, starting from Tongyeong in Gyeongnam, recently, it is being cultivated as a new high-income subtropical crop in Haman and Gimhae.

According to the Gyeongsangnam-do Agricultural Research and Extension Services, the area of ​​apple mango cultivation in Gyeongnam has increased from 1ha in farms in 2010 to 9.8ha in 27 farms as of 2022Demand for domestic mangoes is steadily increasing due to changes in consumption trends and quality improvement and differentiation compared to imported ones, and thus the cultivated area is expected to further increase.

Gyeongnam is less affected by the cold continental high pressure in winterthe warmest in the whole country except for Jeju Island due to the influence of temperate warm currents, and abundant sunshine, so it has an advantage in producing high-quality mango fruits

In additionin 2021, apple mango from Gyeongnam was selected as one of 36 regional specialized crops for the national intensive nurturing of regional agriculture promotion project hosted by the Rural Development Administration.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan Updates 1,050 Tourist Information Signs Around the City

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Justin Hurwitz Wins the Jecheon Film Music Honorary Award 2022 at the 18th Edition of the Jecheon International Music & Film Festival

Encounter with the Buddha: Buddhist Art of Korea Exhibit Begins This Week

Changwon to Open Masan Marine New Town For the First Time in 20 Years on the 13th

Jeju Air to Resume Flights From Busan to Singapore and Bangkok From Next Month

Busan
overcast clouds
13.8 ° C
13.8 °
13.8 °
68 %
6.7kmh
100 %
Mon
14 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 