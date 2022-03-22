Gyeongnam Arboretum Holding a Special Exhibition of Natural Incense Candles

Gyeongsangnam-do Forest Environment Research Institute announced that the results of coniferous natural scented plants researched and developed in the park will be held throughout the year from the 22nd of this month to the 25th of December in the Special Exhibition Room of the Forest Museum located in the Gyeongnam Arboretum.

Under the theme of “Trees bloom with fragrance,” this special exhibition displays natural incense candles made using oil extracted from each leaf, centering on cypress, cypress, and fir among the trees in the test forest under the jurisdiction of the research institute.

Currently, Gyeongsangnam-do Forest Environment Research Institute is developing air fresheners that can be used in daily life by using a large amount of water from each tree generated in the process of making scented candles by employees and is researching plant resources from various angles.

The exhibition is located at the Gyeongnam Arboretum at 386 Sumokgwon-ro, Ibanseong-myeon, Jinju-si, Gyeongnam.