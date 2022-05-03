Gyeongnam Arboretum to Host Various Exhibitions and Events on Children’s Day

Gyeongsangnam-do Forest Environment Research Institute has prepared a colorful event that the whole family can enjoy together to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Children’s Day.

An event will be held to distribute companion plants (potted maple trees) to the first 400 people on a first-come, first-served basis, and a small math experience exhibition will be held with Jinju Foreign Language High School.

The small math experience exhibition consists of making a math cup at Jinju Foreign Language High School, making a keyring for Jinju Jungang High School, a heart puzzle at Jinju Dongmyeong Middle School, and a fan making at Jinju Middle School.

The Miniature Painting Exhibition is an exhibition showing the delicate beauty of various trees by displaying miniature paintings from the National Arboretum.

In the outdoor area of ​​the Visitor Center, an outdoor Bunkyung exhibition that displays about 40 wildflowers managed by the Gyeongnam Arboretum is also held.

The experience program will be held on May 5, and the miniature plant exhibition and the outdoor exhibition will be held from May 3 to May 15.