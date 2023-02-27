Gyeongnam Arboretum to Operate Electric Buses for Easier Accessibility

Gyeongnam Arboretum will operate two electric buses from March 1st to November 30th to provide convenient access to the arboretum for those with reduced mobility who have difficulty walking.

The electric buses can seat 12 people and operate at a low speed of 10 to 15 km per hour in the 3.8km section of the arboretum, and safely visits the main viewing facilities such as the Flower Tree Garden, the Tree Species Identification Center, American Pine Tree Road, and Sanjeong Pond and is designed so that you can look around comfortably.

Operating hours are from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm (last boarding), and runs every 30 minutes to an hour. They do not run every Monday, Chuseok, rainy days, and the winter season from December to the end of February.

Fees are 2,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for soldiers/teenagers, and 1,000 won for children.

Preschoolers, seniors over 65 years of age, the disabled, and people of national merit can ride for free, and boarding passes can be issued on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.