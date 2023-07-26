Gyeongnam Arts Center to Hold Pop Art Exhibition ‘POPULAR’

The Gyeongnam Culture & Arts Center is hosting an exciting pop art exhibition titled “POPULAR” in its 2nd exhibition room from August 2nd to September 10th.

With the art market thriving, pop art has gained significant attention, and this exhibition promises to captivate viewers with its fresh and innovative approach, reflecting the essence of the times.

Seven popular and influential Korean pop artists, including Kim Jeong-dae, Nancy Lang, Art Nom, Isara Lee, Ji-hi, Charles Chang, and Hong Seung-tae, will showcase around 40 diverse artworks that define the present and future of pop art in Korea.

The Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center expressed their enthusiasm for this exhibition, noting the rising popularity of pop art due to its powerful yet accessible appeal, citing influences such as Andy Warhol, Takashi Murakami, and Julian Opie. The event aims to provide an enjoyable and insightful experience for visitors.

The exhibition will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 (with a lunch break from 13:00 to 14:00) from August 2nd to September 10th.