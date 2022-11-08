Gyeongnam Cartoon & Webtoon Festival Opens on the 12th

The ‘2022 Gyeongnam Comics and Webtoon Festival‘ at the Gyeongsangnam-do Governor’s Office and the Gyeongsangnam-do Citizen’s House located in Yongho-dong, Changwon will be held for two days from November 12 to 13.

Hosted by Gyeongnam Province and organized by the Gyeongnam Arts Promotion Agency, this event was prepared to expand opportunities to enjoy cartoon and webtoon culture, and various events such as a cartoon webtoon exhibition and experience will be prepared under the theme of “Dream, Draw”.

During the event period, an exhibition of works by 21 webtoon artists from the province will be displayed on the first floor of the Citizen’s House (Hwanjudang), along with the creative webtoons of students who have completed education at the Gyeongnam Webtoon Campus.

At 1 pm on the 12th, starting with pre-ceremonial events such as b-boy dance and band performance, the opening ceremony will be held with local webtoon manga writers and guests from related institutions.

After the opening ceremony, the author of the Netflix original drama ‘Dong-Geun Joo‘ which recently recorded more than 500 million views will hold a talk concert and fan signing event to meet Gyeongnam fans.

In addition, various experience zones are provided in the courtyard of the resident’s house, and various fan products and a Goods Market are also installed at the provincial government office.