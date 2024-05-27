Gyeongnam Celebrates Opening of Korea Aerospace Administration

Gyeongnam Province held a meeting on May 27th to commemorate the opening of the Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA) in Sacheon.

Representatives from local governments, universities, businesses, and students attended the event.

The meeting highlighted the significance of KASA in establishing Gyeongnam as a global aerospace hub and fostering the national space economy.

Governor Park Wan-soo emphasized the high expectations residents have for KASA and its potential to create jobs, attract talent, and revitalize the local economy.

Stakeholders across various sectors expressed their commitment to supporting KASA’s success. Universities pledged to collaborate on talent development, while businesses emphasized the need for continuous government support and a focus on private-sector led industrialization. Students voiced their hopes for KASA to nurture future generations of aerospace professionals.

Gyeongnam is poised to leverage KASA’s opening as a springboard for propelling Korea’s aerospace industry to new heights.

Governor Park concluded the meeting by expressing the province’s unwavering commitment to becoming a top-five global aerospace power.