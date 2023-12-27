Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center Enjoys a Busy Year of Events

The Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center enjoyed a rich array of cultural and artistic experiences throughout 2023 with special performances, exhibitions, and cultural arts education.

With the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center curated an impressive lineup of overseas performances seldom seen in the region.

Notable events included the Wynton Marsalis Jazz Concert, Slava Polunin’s Snow Show, Luxembourg Philharmonic with Han Jae-min, and the Cats Original in Korea.

Families were treated to a delightful array of performances such as Musical Mamma Mia!, Family Musical Zippy the Giraffe with a Short Neck, and the Disney 100th Anniversary Special Concert by the King’s Singers an the Universal Ballet’s rendition of The Nutcracker.

Additional performances included the Soprano Hwang Soo-mi Recital, the 2023 Gyeongnam Music Festival, Opera The Barber of Seville, Woman Fixing a Theater Chair, Talk Concert with Genius Painter Kim Hong-do, A Journey of Fantasy, and Seoul Motet Choir Brahms German Requiem, providing residents with a wide array of viewing options.

To cap off the year, a special event themed ‘National Week’ expressed gratitude to those who supported the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center in 2023. The National Opera Rising Star Opera Gala Concert and National Choir Carmina Burana received widespread acclaim. The center also showcased Frenzy Classic Safari, Concert Opera Shower, and the National Opera Company’s My Opera on a large screen.

In 2023, the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center hosted a total of 99 performances and 64 exhibitions, attracting around 99,100 visitors to the performance hall and 40,000 exhibition hall users, with a combined total of 139,100 visitors.

Looking ahead to 2024, the center plans to continue its cultural journey with events such as the ‘Spring is Coming’ Spring Concert, Universal Ballet’s ‘Swan Lake,’ Busan City Traditional Orchestra’s special concert ‘Beautiful Korean Music, Melody,’ National Theater Company of Korea’s ‘Skapin,’ Munich Boys Choir, and the Jerusalem String Quartet.