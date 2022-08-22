Image: Gyeongnam province
Arts & CultureNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold 2022 Summer Performing Arts Festival

Haps Staff

The 2022 Summer Performing Arts Festival for three days from the 25th to the 27th.

On the 25th, Nerd Connection, Space Shuttle Side Mirror, and Kim Il-doo are scheduled to perform while on the 26th, Crying Nut, and The Tunas are scheduled to appear.

On the last day, the 27th, the genre of modern rock indie pop will be held, with Jacking Kong participating as the headlinerAlso, Hathaway and Bosu-dong Cooler are scheduled.

For more information, visit the Gyeongnam Arts Center website.

Performance Dates and Times:

August 25th 19:30

August 26th 19:30 

August 27th 15:00

Age: 8+

Ticket price: 10,000 won 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
31 ° C
31 °
31 °
55 %
5.7kmh
0 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
27 °
Sat
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 