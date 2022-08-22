Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold 2022 Summer Performing Arts Festival

The 2022 Summer Performing Arts Festival for three days from the 25th to the 27th.

On the 25th, Nerd Connection, Space Shuttle Side Mirror, and Kim Il-doo are scheduled to perform while on the 26th, Crying Nut, and The Tunas are scheduled to appear.

On the last day, the 27th, the genre of modern rock & indie pop will be held, with Jacking Kong participating as the headliner. Also, Hathaway and Bosu-dong Cooler are scheduled.

For more information, visit the Gyeongnam Arts Center website.

Performance Dates and Times:

August 25th 19:30

August 26th 19:30

August 27th 15:00

Age: 8+

Ticket price: 10,000 won