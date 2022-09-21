Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold a Performance of French Gypsy Band ‘DUSKY80’

Gyeongsangnam-do Culture and Arts Center will hold a concert with French gypsy band ‘DUSKY80’ at 7:30 pm on the 28th to celebrate September Culture Day.

DUSKY80 (Dusky Palgong) is led by leader Yongdo Jeong (vocal/guitar), with talented jazz musicians Jongsu Yoon (violin), Beomseok Ha (guitar), Yoojung Jeon (accordion), Daeho Kim (contrabass), and Chanmi Hong (vocals).

In order to erase the preconceived notion that French gypsy and jazz are rather difficult, they romantically unravel subjects that can be encountered in everyday life.

This performance will be held under the theme of ‘vacation in France‘, and will present sweet harmony and rich sound to the audience through a romantic and energetic melody reminiscent of the streets of Paris.

DUSKY80 composed a program with a vocal songs that anyone can listen to easily and perform songs such as “Midnight in Paris”, “Song of Dawn”, and “A dreamlike day”.

This performance is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and hosted by the Korea Culture and Arts Center Association and Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center. It is held as part of the Culture Day project at the Regional Culture and Arts Center.

Event Information

Date: September 28

Time: 19:30

Age: 8 and over

Tickets: KRW 5,000