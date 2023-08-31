Image: Gyeongnam province
Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Hold Opera “The Barber of Seville”

By Haps Staff

The Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center is set to enchant audiences with a performance of the world-renowned comic opera, “The Barber of Seville.”

Scheduled for September 8th at 7:30 pm and September 9th at 3 pm in the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center Grand Performance Hall, this production promises a delightful evening of satirical comedy.

Presented by Noble Art Opera, recipient of the grand prize at the Korea Opera Awards, this co-production involving various cultural foundations aims to broaden the reach of opera as a comprehensive art form and promote regional cultural development.

Gioacchino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” unfolds a captivating tale of Count Almaviva’s pursuit of Rosina, aided by the clever barber Figaro, against the backdrop of Rosina’s guardian, Dr. Bartolo, who seeks her fortune.

With a witty plot and cheerful melodies, this opera is cherished for pieces like ‘Largo al factotum’ and ‘Una voce poco fa.’

Talented baritones Kim Jong-pyo and Kim Seong-gyeol, sopranos Kim Soon-young and Kim Shin-hye, along with tenors Jeong Je-yoon and Kim Jae-min, will bring these beloved characters to life.

Noble Art Opera, renowned for its innovative approach to classical music, aims to make opera more accessible and enjoyable for the public.

Tickets are priced at 60,000 won for V seats, 40,000 won for R seats, 30,000 won for S seats, and 20,000 won for A seats. Ages 8 and above are welcome to attend this performance.

blank
