Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center to Provide Free Parking to Jinju Residents

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center announced that it would open the parking lot for free to provide parking convenience to Jinju citizens.

Recently, as the area near Cheonjeon Elementary School in Jinju was designated as a no-parking zone, citizens using restaurants near the hall are experiencing parking difficulties, and in order to alleviate some of the difficulties of merchants who are complaining of difficulties due to COVID-19, Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center opened a ‘weekday morning.

The parking lot is free of charge between 11 am and 1 pm.

There is usually no parking problem in the parking lot of the Culture and Arts Center, but it has been difficult to operate the parking lot due to the lack of parking lot for musicals and popular singer performances.

In order to solve this inconvenience, Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center signed an agreement to use the parking lot for the Cheonjeon Elementary School in Jinju-Gyeongsangnam-do Culture and Arts Center on the 17th, using the playground as a parking lot in the principal’s office of Cheonjeon Elementary School in Jinju.

With this agreement, Cheonjeon Elementary School decided to actively cooperate so that the playground can be used as a parking lot for performances at the Culture and Arts Center.

When using the Cheonjeon Elementary School playground, up to 500 cars can be parked.

In addition, Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center decided to actively support cultural services to Cheonjeon Elementary School and establish an organic cooperative system between the two organizations.

After consulting with Jinju City, it is possible to use an outdoor parking lot along the Namgang River. Accordingly, it is expected that the parking convenience of Jinju citizens visiting the Culture and Arts Center will be resolved and the parking convenience of Jinju citizens will greatly increase.