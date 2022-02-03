Image: City of Changwon
Gyeongnam Establishes 2022 Regional Festival Support Plan 

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Province announced that it has established the ‘2022 Regional Festival Support Plan‘ in order to specialize the excellent regional festivals as tourism products representing the region through the use of tourism resources.

In accordance with the Gyeongsangnam-do Regional Festival Support Ordinancethis year’s regional festivals plan to support a total of 650 million won for 24 festivalsincluding government-designated culture and tourism festivals, provincial-designated cultural and tourism festivals, youth planning group-operated festivalsand small-scale regional festivals.

The government and provincial-designated cultural tourism festivals plan to support the budget by designating 14 venues including the Sancheong Oriental Herb FestivalTongyeong Hansan Daecheop FestivalGeoje Island Flower Festival, and Namhae German Village Beer Festival for years from 2020 to 2023.

The youth planning group operation project based on the fresh ideas of young people, the future growth engine of the region, and small-scale local festivals led by residents using specialized local resources are planned to be selected in March this year through a city and county public contest.

The ‘Youth Planning Group Operation Project ‘ is a project to provide opportunities to grow as a local main force by introducing programs planned by local youth directly at the festival site

In order to help local residents plan and hold festivals themselves, the Small Local Festival Support Project‘ plans to support 8 festivals with million won per festival.

It will be of great help in contributing to the revitalization of the local economy by securing regional competitiveness by turning excellent regional festivals into tourism resources through support for regional festivals and fostering sustainable regional festivals,” Shim Sang-cheol, head of the Tourism Promotion Division said.

Haps Staff
