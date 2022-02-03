Gyeongnam Establishes 2022 Regional Festival Support Plan 

Gyeongnam Province announced that it has established the ‘2022 Regional Festival Support Plan‘ in order to specialize the excellent regional festivals as tourism products representing the region through the use of tourism resources.

In accordance with the Gyeongsangnam-do Regional Festival Support Ordinance, this year’s regional festivals plan to support a total of 650 million won for 24 festivals, including government-designated culture and tourism festivals, provincial-designated cultural and tourism festivals, youth planning group-operated festivals, and small-scale regional festivals.

The government and provincial-designated cultural tourism festivals plan to support the budget by designating 14 venues including the Sancheong Oriental Herb Festival, Tongyeong Hansan Daecheop Festival, Geoje Island Flower Festival, and Namhae German Village Beer Festival for 4 years from 2020 to 2023.

The youth planning group operation project based on the fresh ideas of young people, the future growth engine of the region, and small-scale local festivals led by residents using specialized local resources are planned to be selected in March this year through a city and county public contest.

The ‘Youth Planning Group Operation Project ‘ is a project to provide opportunities to grow as a local main force by introducing programs planned by local youth directly at the festival site.

In order to help local residents plan and hold festivals themselves, the ‘Small Local Festival Support Project‘ plans to support 8 festivals with 5 million won per festival.

“It will be of great help in contributing to the revitalization of the local economy by securing regional competitiveness by turning excellent regional festivals into tourism resources through support for regional festivals and fostering sustainable regional festivals,” Shim Sang-cheol, head of the Tourism Promotion Division said.