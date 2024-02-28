Image; Gyeongnam province
Sports News

Gyeongnam FC Holds a Launch Ceremony for its New Season

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam FC kicked off their quest for promotion to the 1st division in the K-League with a launch ceremony held at the Provincial Office Auditorium on the 28th.

Over 500 attendees, including Governor Park Wan-soo, coach Park Dong-hyuk, players, youth athletes, parents, and fans, gathered for the occasion.

Coach Park Dong-hyuk presented the team’s goals, followed by a retrospective video and the unveiling of this season’s uniforms.

Governor Park emphasized unity and encouraged players to embody the team’s spirit, aiming not only for promotion but also for the affection of Gyeongnam’s people.

The event culminated in Joo Woo-seong receiving the captain’s armband.

Gyeongnam FC aims for victory in their K-League 2 opening away game against Ansan FC on March 1st and anticipates their home opener against Busan FC at the Changwon Soccer Center on March 9th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan IPark 2024 K-League Schedule

20th Miryang Arirang Marathon Concludes Succesfully

Table Tennis Icon Ma Long Secures His Final World Championships Victory for China

China Secures 23rd Women’s Team Championships Title in Thrilling Showdown Against Japan

High Stakes at Korea Republic’s First World Champs; Draw Sets Up Early Favorites Battles

BNK Busan Bank 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships Set to Begin Tomorrow

The Latest

Busan’s Birth Rate Hits Record Low, Sparking Concerns

“Jinju Jinmaek Brewery” to Begin Full-Scale Operation in March

Unveiling the Charm of Seoul: Take a Sneak Peek Into Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

Events to Look Forward to This March in Busan

Gonggoji Arboretum is in Full Swing Preparing for Spring with Daffodils

Global Gathering 2024 Booth and Performance Registration Now Open

Busan
scattered clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
65 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 