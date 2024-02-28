Gyeongnam FC Holds a Launch Ceremony for its New Season

Gyeongnam FC kicked off their quest for promotion to the 1st division in the K-League with a launch ceremony held at the Provincial Office Auditorium on the 28th.

Over 500 attendees, including Governor Park Wan-soo, coach Park Dong-hyuk, players, youth athletes, parents, and fans, gathered for the occasion.

Coach Park Dong-hyuk presented the team’s goals, followed by a retrospective video and the unveiling of this season’s uniforms.

Governor Park emphasized unity and encouraged players to embody the team’s spirit, aiming not only for promotion but also for the affection of Gyeongnam’s people.

The event culminated in Joo Woo-seong receiving the captain’s armband.

Gyeongnam FC aims for victory in their K-League 2 opening away game against Ansan FC on March 1st and anticipates their home opener against Busan FC at the Changwon Soccer Center on March 9th.