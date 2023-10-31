Gyeongnam Food Culture Festival 2023 Taking Place November 3

The Gyeongnam Food Culture Festival is scheduled to take place on November 3 at the auxiliary stadium of Jinju Stadium in Chungmu-gong, Jinju.

This event promises an array of engaging activities that celebrate the vibrant food culture of the region.

Originating from the tradition of the ‘Gyeongnam Good Food Local Food Cultural Event’ in Masan, the 17th edition of the Gyeongnam Food Culture Festival is a collaborative effort by the Gyeongsangnam-do branch of the Korea Restaurant Association, the Jinju branch of the Korea Federation of Restaurant Industries, and the Gyeongnam-do branch of the Korean Confectionery Association.

The event is proudly hosted and sponsored by Gyeongsangnam-do and Jinju City.

Under the theme of ‘The taste and beauty of Gyeongnam food with Jinju, a place where a thousand years of history and culture and arts are alive,’ the festival aims to highlight the culinary wonders of Gyeongnam, emphasizing the unique fusion of taste and tradition that the region offers.

Anticipate an exciting lineup of activities including live cooking and cake contests, exhibitions by renowned Korean food teams, interactive experiences, food tastings, informative promotional halls, and various side events.

With 32 teams participating in the preliminary rounds, presenting diverse dishes representing cities, counties, and districts, attendees can indulge in complimentary tastings of submitted foods, sample an array of liquors, partake in Jajangmyeon sharing, and engage in Jajangmyeon hand-making and cake crafting sessions.

Visitors will have the added opportunity to explore the ‘Jinju International Agricultural and Food Expo’ and the ‘Jinju Chrysanthemum Exhibition’ in close proximity to the festival site, creating a dynamic environment that promises a sensory delight for both tourists and local residents.