Image: Gyeongnam province
Gyeongnam Goes All-Out to Attract Taiwanese Tourists

The Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation recently conducted a familiarization tour in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization, hosting media representatives from Taiwan from December 6 to 10 to attract Taiwanese tourists to the region.

The delegation arrived at Gimhae Airport on December 6 and embarked on a 4-night, 5-day tour covering five cities and counties in Gyeongnam: Changwon, Hadong, Geoje, Tongyeong, and Gimhae.

During the tour, they captured photos and videos showcasing the diverse and distinctive tourist attractions and culinary offerings of Gyeongnam, intending to promote them through various media channels.

Notable participants in the tour included TVBS NEWS, Taiwan’s influential broadcaster with 2.52 million YouTube subscribers, Jayu Times – one of Taiwan’s top three daily newspapers – and the widely recognized media outlet POPDAILY, boasting 510,000 Instagram followers.

The highlighted attractions explored during the tour included Tongyeong Dipirang, renowned as Korea’s representative night tourism city, Tongyeong Mireuksan Cable Car, a top tourist attraction, Geoje Wind Hill, famous for its appearances in K-dramas and entertainment shows, and Hadong Ssanggyesa Temple, offering an immersive experience in traditional Korean temple culture.

As of September 23, according to Korea Tourism Data Lab, Taiwanese tourists ranked third among visitors to Korea, following China and Japan.

The number of Taiwanese tourists visiting Korea has demonstrated a notable upward trend, marking a more than 20% increase compared to the same period last year.

