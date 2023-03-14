Gyeongnam Governor Meets With Japanese Consul General in Busan

Governor Park Wan-soo of Gyeongnam province had a conversation with the Japanese Consul General in Busan Tsuyoshi Oscar in the reception room of the Provincial Government Building yesterday.

Consul General Tsuyoshi Oscar visited Gyeongnam province for inaugural greetings after taking office as Japanese consul general in Busan last October and exchanged opinions on friendship and industrial and economic exchanges and cooperation between Gyeongsangnam-do and Japan.

“Gyeongnam has been carrying out exchanges and cooperation with local governments including Yamaguchi Prefecture in Japan, regional governments as well as civilian diplomatic activities through the Gyeongnam Provincial Association in Japan through the governor’s meeting of city and prefecture exchanges along the Korea -Japan Strait. I look forward to Japan maintaining a close cooperative relationship and exchanging and cooperating in various fields for the mutually beneficial development of both countries,” Governor Park said.

In response, Consul General Tsuyoshi Oscar said: “Last year, about 300,000 people from Japan visited Korea, and the Japanese Consulate General focuses on private and regional exchanges between Korea and Japan and participation in the Korean community. We will spare no cooperation and support for economic revitalization.”

Following this, Governor Park promoted the Hadong World Tea Expo, which will be held in Hadong, Korea’s tea market, in May, and the Sancheong World Traditional Medicine Aging Expo, which will be held in September.

Gyeongnam province is exchanging with four regions of Japan: Yamaguchi Prefecture, Okayama Prefecture, Hokkaido Prefecture, and Hyogo Prefecture, and has been promoting exchange and cooperation projects in various fields such as environment and tourism by participating in the governor’s meeting of city and prefecture exchanges along the Korea-Japan Strait.