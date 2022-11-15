Gyeongnam Governor Park Wan-soo Meets With New Hungarian Ambassador

On the afternoon of the 14th, Gyeongnam province Governor Park Wan-soo met Szerdalheyi Istvan, the new Hungarian ambassador to Korea, in the reception room of the Provincial Government Building.

The ambassador and governor exchanged congratulatory greetings and discussed ways to develop friendly exchanges.

“Ever since Hungary became the first country in Eastern Europe to establish diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea in 1989, economic and cultural exchanges have continued,” Governer Park said.

Ambassador Szerdalheyi gave high praise to Korean companies that have recently entered Hungary and responded by saying, “It will serve as an opportunity to pave the way for active people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at the present time when COVID-19 is over.”

The two also talked about continuing to cooperate in promoting exchanges in the field of tourism and culture.

With this visit as an opportunity, Governor Park asked Ambassador Szerdalheyi to act as a bridge so that exchanges between the two regions could be actively carried out, and concluded the conversation by agreeing on the mutual exchange visits of delegations from both regions.