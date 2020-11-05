Gyeongnam Governor Pursuing Establishing a “Southeastern Megacity”

Gyeongnam Governor Kim Gyeong-soo, who is pursuing the establishment of a ‘Southeastern Megacity’ with Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam strongly suggested yesterday at the budget policy council that there needs to be administrative integration amongst the three regions.

Governor Kim attended the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam site commission and budget policy council held at the Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center yesterday and said, “In order to succeed ‘Southeastern Mega City’, administrative integration is inevitable.”

He added that “In order for the Korean version of the New Deal to be successful, a regionally balanced New Deal is absolutely necessary, and in order for the regionally balanced New Deal to succeed, a flexible regional development strategy and ultimately, administrative integration between regions and cities and provinces is necessary.”

His remarks follow a similar talk held at the ‘2021 Budget Proposal Corrective Speech’ at the 1st plenary session of the 381st Gyeongnam Provincial Council held on the 3rd.