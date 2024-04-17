Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Launches ‘ZERO Marine Waste Island Creation Pilot Project’ to Pioneer Clean Seas

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province has unveiled the ‘Zero Marine Waste (ZERO) Island Creation Pilot Project’ which aims to establish the nation’s inaugural clean island, free from marine debris.

As part of the ‘Gyeongsangnam-do 2024 Priority Measures to Reduce Marine Debris,’ seven small and medium-sized islands renowned for their tourism appeal have been earmarked for transformation into ZERO islands.

These include Sokuri Island in Changwon-si, Yeondo, and Manjido in Tongyeong-si, Sinsudo in Sacheon-si, Naedo in Geoje-si, Wado in Goseong-gun, and Daedo in Hadong-gun.

The strategy involves deploying 2 to 4 specialized marine waste collectors on each designated island, ensuring the beaches are cleaned at least once a week.

Collected waste will be transported to the mainland via environmentally friendly purification ships, operating on a weekly basis.

In a concerted effort, residents and local authorities are collaborating on several fronts.

Initiatives such as coastal cleanups led by voluntary teams, monthly beach cleaning activities, designation of self-managed fishing community cleanup areas, and support for pet-friendly beaches are underway to foster a culture of cleanliness and sustainability.

To ensure the success of this pioneering project, Gyeongnam province conducted extensive consultations with coastal municipalities last March.

From April 17 to 30, joint inspection tours of the islands, accompanied by local authorities, are scheduled to engage residents and solicit feedback. This proactive approach aims to refine project implementation through enhanced communication and community involvement.

Furthermore, collaboration with the National Park Service will extend to islands within the Hallyeohaesang National Park area, broadening the scope of environmental stewardship and conservation efforts.

