Gyeongnam Looks to Attract 20 Million Tourists from the Metropolitan Area

Gyeongnam province announced that it will participate in the ‘The 7th Korea International Tourism Expo‘ together with the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation to inform tourists of Gyeongnam’s summer and autumn tourist destinations.

This expo, hosted by the Korea Regional Newspaper Association, will be held at KINTEX, Ilsan, from August 11th to 14th and provide various travel product information to expand domestic travel competitiveness.

From Gyeongnam Province, 13 cities and counties, including Changwon City, and 400 organizations and organizations including travel companies are expected to participate.

At this expo to be held during summer vacation, Gyeongnam plans to intensively promote its sea and island tourist spots.

In addition, suitable for autumn trips ahead of the autumn leaves season tourist attractions such as Changwon Daesan Dongbu Village and Hadong Songnim Park, Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, Geochang Gamak Mountain Flower & Star Tour, Experience activities such as Namhae Aenggangda Forest Village and Sacheon Jeoneohoe.