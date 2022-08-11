Image: Gyeongnam province
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Looks to Attract 20 Million Tourists from the Metropolitan Area

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province announced that it will participate in the ‘The 7th Korea International Tourism Expo‘ together with the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation to inform tourists of Gyeongnam’s summer and autumn tourist destinations.

This expo, hosted by the Korea Regional Newspaper Association, will be held at KINTEX, Ilsan, from August 11th to 14th and provide various travel product information to expand domestic travel competitiveness.

From Gyeongnam Province, 13 cities and countiesincluding Changwon City, and 400 organizations and organizations including travel companies are expected to participate.

At this expo to be held during summer vacation, Gyeongnam plans to intensively promote its sea and island tourist spots.

In additionsuitable for autumn trips ahead of the autumn leaves season tourist attractions such as Changwon Daesan Dongbu Village and Hadong Songnim Park, Jinju Namgang Yudeung FestivalGeochang Gamak Mountain Flower Star Tour, Experience activities such as Namhae Aenggangda Forest Village and Sacheon Jeoneohoe.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
89 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Thu
27 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 