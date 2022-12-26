Gyeongnam Preparing Safety Measures For Year-end and New Year’s Sunset and Sunrise Events

To prevent safety accidents during the year-end and New Year holidays, Gyeongnam province will conduct special safety inspections for various events such as sunrise-related local festivals, and is operating an emergency response system for heavy snowfall and cold waves in winter.

Gyeongnam province held a deputy head meeting on the afternoon of the 23rd presided over by the administrative governor Choi Man-rim to check safety management measures for various events such as local festivals related to the year-end and New Year sunsets and sunrises.

The main content is the year-end and New Year sunset․ The province will enact safety inspections for events such as sunrise festivals, New Year’s Eve Concert in Gimhae, the New Year’s Eve Bell Ringing Ceremony, the Geoje Jangseungpohang Year-end Fireworks Festival and the Namhae Sangju Sunrise as well as large-scale regional festivals such as the Water Catfish Festival.

Safety management plans will be established by cities and counties, safety checks will be conducted in advance, and a cooperative system will be established with the police and fire department on the day of the event to ensure that accidents do not occur.

Gyeongnam province prepared a standard safety management plan and distributed it to cities and counties for safety management of outdoor events such as sunset and sunrise events during the year-end and New Year holidays. When implemented, systematic management of ‘events without organizers‘ is expected.

During this inspection meeting, the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency and the Fire Headquarters also attended and discussed measures for special safety management such as traffic management and maintenance of order during the year-end and New Year holidays.

Accordingly, the Gyeongsangnam-do Police Agency revealed that it plans to prevent safety accidents by removing risk factors through preliminary safety inspections for large-scale events and by patrolling bases and operating reserve units to secure traffic and pedestrian safety at the entrance to the events.