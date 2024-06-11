Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Province and Hanwha H&R Partner for Global Marine Tourism Complex

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Province, Tongyeong City, and Hanwha Hotel & Resort signed a significant investment agreement to develop the Tongyeong Marine Tourism Complex.

The agreement, signed by Governor Park Wan-soo, Hanwha CEO Kim Hyeong-jo, and Tongyeong Mayor Cheon Young-ki, aims to boost southern coastal tourism and attract investment.

Hanwha will develop a 4.46 million ㎡ site in Dosan-myeon, Tongyeong, into an eco-friendly, integrated marine tourism destination by 2037.

The project includes a marine experience park, cultural village, and industrial business district.

The complex will feature hotels, corporate lodgings, UAM sightseeing tours, artificial beaches, and more, aiming to create a global tourism and recreation landmark.

Gyeongnam Province will seek to designate part of the area as the nation’s first special tourism-type opportunity development zone to facilitate development and regulatory support.

The initiative also includes efforts for carbon neutrality with renewable energy projects and marine sustainability programs.

