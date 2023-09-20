Image: Gyeongnam province
Gyeongnam Province Celebrates Governor’s Official Residence Anniversary with ‘Fall In Classic’ Concert

Gyeongnam province is set to commemorate the 1st anniversary of the governor’s official residence’s opening, which has drawn over 100,000 visitors.

They will host a series of events, including a classical concert, as a token of appreciation to its visitors.

The grand ‘Fall In Classic’ concert, set in the picturesque outdoor garden of the official residence, will take place on the 23rd from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Image: Gyeongnam province

It will feature vocal pieces like Toreador’s Aria, Habanera, and Secretly Crying Tears, alongside beloved Korean classics such as Shin Arirang and Love Song, as well as Champagne Song and Toast Song.

Adding to the festivities, visitors can partake in a range of activities, including a first-anniversary photo contest, a designated photo zone, and a four-shot photo session from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Image: Gyeongnam province

In addition, the ‘ESSENTIAL’ exhibition by the Gyeongnam Young Artists’ Association will showcase the unique works of talented young artists, offering an enriching art experience for all.

Since the official residence transformed into a cultural complex a year ago on September 15, it has welcomed approximately 96,000 visitors.

Offering year-round exhibitions, Saturday concerts, and engaging experience programs, it has become a popular destination for locals.

Plans are also underway for the 30th, where local residents returning for Chuseok will be treated to traditional performances, folk games like rice cake pounding, and hands-on art experiences involving Hanji and straw crafts.

