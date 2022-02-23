Gyeongnam Province Chooses Three Locations in the ‘2022 Traditional Hanok Branding Project’

Gyeongnam province announced that three locations were selected in the ‘2022 Traditional Hanok Branding Project’ by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism: ‘Parkjin Sagoga’ in Goseong-gun, ‘Cheongseokgol Gamro Dawon’ in Hadong-gun, and ‘Jirisan Taegojae’ in Hamyang-gun.

Gyeongsangnam-do had a splendid achievement of being selected for all three locations that were applied for, and the three locations selected for the project provide various entertainment related to hanok such as old house concerts, tea ceremonies and traditional food experience, hanbok experience, pungmulnori, sewing room, and a dyeing room.

The traditional hanok branding project aims to foster traditional hanok, which can be developed in conjunction with surrounding tourism resources, as a representative lodging facility in Korea. A project to support you.

This project, which started in 2020, is currently being operated at Tongyeong Ij-eum, Hadong Allmost Homestay, Gimhae Hanok Experience Center, Geoje Sonanggu Pension, and Sancheong Choi Family High Street.

“In a time when overseas tourism is difficult, small-scale domestic tourism for families and couples is increasing, so it is expected that the traditional hanok branding project will receive attention,” Shim Sang-cheol, head of tourism promotion in Gyeongnam Province, said.