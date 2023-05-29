Image: Gyeongnam province
Gyeongnam Province Conducts Sanitary Inspection of Delivery Restaurants Specializing in Asian Cuisine

Gyeongnam province has announced the implementation of inspections for delivery restaurants specializing in Asian cuisine, specifically targeting rice noodles, phad thai, and curry.

This move comes as the delivery food market experiences rapid growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 200 locations will be inspected, focusing on compliance with food safety regulations and hygiene standards.

The inspections will cover aspects such as the use and storage of expired products, adherence to kitchen cleanliness and facility standards, proper food preservation, prevention of food reuse, undisclosed sales, and measures to prevent pests and ensure hygienic food handling.

Additionally, six cases of cooked food, including rice noodles and phad thai, will undergo collection and inspection.

Any establishments found to be non-compliant will face prompt administrative actions in accordance with the relevant laws to enhance the safety of cooked food.

