Gyeongnam Province Cracks Down on Illegal Activities in Autumn Forests

Gyeongnam province will crackdown on people that are taking oysters and harvesting forest products such as medicinal herbs, mushrooms, chestnuts, and pine nuts by hikers or professional gatherers, and enforcement will be carried out frequently in the forests in the midst of the autumn hiking season.

To this end, banners are posted on major forest products, wild herb cultivation areas, major hiking trails, and forest roads, and special forestry police and enforcement personnel are assigned to areas where illegal activities are a concern.

Forest products such as various medicinal herbs in the forest are valuable property of the landowners, and it is necessary to obtain permission from the city and county when collecting oysters for forest products.

If you are caught illegally harvesting forest products without the consent of the forest owner, you may be punished by imprisonment for not more than 5 years or a fine not exceeding 50 million won in accordance with Article 73 of the Forest Resource Creation and Management Act.