NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Province Cracks Down on Illegal Activities in Autumn Forests

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province will crackdown on people that are taking oysters and harvesting forest products such as medicinal herbs, mushrooms, chestnuts, and pine nuts by hikers or professional gatherers, and enforcement will be carried out frequently in the forests in the midst of the autumn hiking season.

To this end, banners are posted on major forest productswild herb cultivation areas,  major hiking trails, and forest roads,  and special forestry police and enforcement personnel are assigned to areas where illegal activities are concern

Forest products such as various medicinal herbs in the forest are valuable property of the landowners, and it is necessary to obtain permission from the city and county when collecting oysters for forest products

If you are caught illegally harvesting forest products without the consent of the forest owner, you may be punished by imprisonment for not more than 5 years or a fine not exceeding 50 million won in accordance with Article 73 of the Forest Resource Creation and Management Act.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
72 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 