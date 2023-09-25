Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Province Embarks on Tourism Promotion for Gaya Ancient Tombs

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Province and the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation have jointly announced their plans to introduce and manage a new tourism product centered around the Gaya Ancient Tombs, now proudly recognized on the prestigious World Heritage List.

Following the confirmation of the ‘Gaya Ancient Tombs’ as a World Heritage site during the 45th World Heritage Committee session on the 17th, a total of five remarkable tombs within this category have earned this prestigious status.

These sites include the Daeseong-dong Ancient Tombs in Gimhae, Malisan Ancient Tombs in Haman, Gyo-dong and Songhyeon-dong Ancient Tombs in Changnyeong, Songhak-dong Ancient Tombs in Goseong, and Okjeon Ancient Tombs in Hapcheon, all geographically distributed within the Gyeongnam region.

With the successful registration of the Gaya Ancient Tombs as World Heritage sites, a new tourism initiative has been launched to connect these revered sites with Gyeongnam’s existing World Heritage treasures such as Haeinsa Tripitaka Koreana, Tongdosa Temple, and Namgyeseowon, weaving them together with local attractions and immersive experiences.

This two-day, one-night tour package, catering to both domestic and international tourists, offers a diverse array of itineraries designed to allow visitors to truly appreciate the intrinsic value of these World Heritage sites.

Participants can explore destinations like Hapcheon’s Haeinsa Tripitaka Koreana, Hapcheon Okjeon Ancient Tombs, Haman Malisan Ancient Tombs, Haman Museum, and even partake in exhilarating horseback riding experiences. These activities are meticulously crafted to enhance historical understanding while providing thrilling adventures for all.

Furthermore, the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation is committed to actively promoting the historical and cultural riches of Gyeongnam Province.

They aim to continue developing and showcasing tourism products encompassing the Gimhae, Goseong, and Changnyeong regions in collaboration with Gyeongnam Province and local governments.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: What to Expect at This Year’s Namhae German Beer Festival

‘Sotdaejaengi Nori’ Will be Held at the Jinju Castle Outdoor Performance Hall on October 1st

Tongyeong Cable Car Reopens Again After Maintenance

Gyeongnam Province Celebrates Governor’s Official Residence Anniversary with ‘Fall In Classic’ Concert

Gimhae’s Heowanghusinhaenggil and Cultural Heritage Night Tour to be Held Simultaneously This Year

Court Rules in Favor Of Wave On Cafe Over Imitation Cafe in Ulsan

The Latest

Gadeok High Speed Railway to Begin Construction

Eat Like a Local: Raw Fish with a Twist – Gitbaljip Mulhoe

Celebrate Chuseok with a Spectacular Display of Magic at the Busan International Magic Festival

Jeonggwan Museum Celebrates Chuseok with ‘Goblin Party’ Festivities

Korea Destinations: What to Expect at This Year’s Namhae German Beer Festival

2023 CHANEL X BIFF Asian Film Academy Holds Opening Event

Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
78 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 