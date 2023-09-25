Gyeongnam Province Embarks on Tourism Promotion for Gaya Ancient Tombs

Gyeongnam Province and the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation have jointly announced their plans to introduce and manage a new tourism product centered around the Gaya Ancient Tombs, now proudly recognized on the prestigious World Heritage List.

Following the confirmation of the ‘Gaya Ancient Tombs’ as a World Heritage site during the 45th World Heritage Committee session on the 17th, a total of five remarkable tombs within this category have earned this prestigious status.

These sites include the Daeseong-dong Ancient Tombs in Gimhae, Malisan Ancient Tombs in Haman, Gyo-dong and Songhyeon-dong Ancient Tombs in Changnyeong, Songhak-dong Ancient Tombs in Goseong, and Okjeon Ancient Tombs in Hapcheon, all geographically distributed within the Gyeongnam region.

With the successful registration of the Gaya Ancient Tombs as World Heritage sites, a new tourism initiative has been launched to connect these revered sites with Gyeongnam’s existing World Heritage treasures such as Haeinsa Tripitaka Koreana, Tongdosa Temple, and Namgyeseowon, weaving them together with local attractions and immersive experiences.

This two-day, one-night tour package, catering to both domestic and international tourists, offers a diverse array of itineraries designed to allow visitors to truly appreciate the intrinsic value of these World Heritage sites.

Participants can explore destinations like Hapcheon’s Haeinsa Tripitaka Koreana, Hapcheon Okjeon Ancient Tombs, Haman Malisan Ancient Tombs, Haman Museum, and even partake in exhilarating horseback riding experiences. These activities are meticulously crafted to enhance historical understanding while providing thrilling adventures for all.

Furthermore, the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation is committed to actively promoting the historical and cultural riches of Gyeongnam Province.

They aim to continue developing and showcasing tourism products encompassing the Gimhae, Goseong, and Changnyeong regions in collaboration with Gyeongnam Province and local governments.