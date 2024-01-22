Image: Gyeongnam province
Gyeongnam Province Enacts Special Transportation Measures Until February 12

Gyeongnam Province has announced special transportation measures until February 12 in anticipation of heightened demand during the Lunar New Year holiday, prioritizing the convenience and safety of residents and returning visitors.

The province plans to enforce transportation order through safety inspections on public transportation facilities and passenger vehicles. Measures will be implemented to prevent the excessive operation of public transportation, enhancing overall safety.

Special inspections will be jointly conducted on passenger car terminals, focusing on safety facilities and compliance with quarantine rules.

Collaborating with transportation companies and unions, the province will conduct preliminary inspections, maintenance, and part replacements. Transportation workers will receive training on safe driving practices, passenger interactions, and accident response.

To enhance public transportation capacity and alleviate congestion, an improvement order has been issued to 12 intercity bus companies.

This includes the addition of 243 trips on 65 routes during the Lunar New Year holiday, with 89 routes facing habitual congestion operating detours on the Namhae Expressway (Busan to Jinju) and Jungbu Expressway (Naeseo to Gimcheon).

During the holiday, special traffic response situation rooms will be established by provinces, cities, and counties.

An emergency response system, involving organizations such as the National Police Agency and Road Traffic Authority, will ensure swift reactions to traffic accidents and other emergency situations.

