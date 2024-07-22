Image: Miryang City
Gyeongnam Province Hosting Exciting Cultural and Artistic Events This July

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Province is offering seven exhibition events and five performance events this month to boost cultural and artistic creation and provide residents with more opportunities to enjoy culture.

The exhibitions and festivals include:

East Asian Ceramics Workshop — Taking place at the Gimhae Clayarch Museum, it features works by 14 ceramic artists from Korea, China, and Japan, running until November 10th.

Future Memories and Abstraction and the Audience — The Gyeongnam Provincial Museum of Art showcases paintings, sculptures, and installations by Jeon Hyeon-seon, Oh Yu-gyeong, and Jo Jae-young, until October 6th.

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center — Enjoy an exhibition displaying 50 modern paintings by 25 African artists with unique visuals and energy, until August 18th.

24th Miryang Performing Arts Festival — From July 24th to August 4th at Miryang Arena, the festival is themed “The Moment When Theatre Becomes Everyday Life.”

34th Geochang International Theatre Festival — From July 26th to August 9th at Geochang Suseungdae, the festival themed “The Resonance of Classics. A Message of Change,” features 51 groups from 7 countries with a total of 76 performances.

For more details on the cultural and artistic events in Gyeongnam Province this July, visit the Gyeongnam Provincial Government website under the Cultural Event Schedule section.

