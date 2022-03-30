Gyeongnam Province Hosts Workshop to Revitalize Garden Culture

Gyeongnam province held a workshop for garden culture revitalization at Mulbitsori Garden on the 29th in the presence of about 30 city and county officials in the gardening field.

This day’s event started with the garden policy education for the officer in charge of the Korea Forest Service, followed by education on the life-friendly indoor and outdoor garden creation manuals and examples from the Korea Arboretum Garden Manager.

After announcing and discussing the plan to revitalize the garden culture in the province, it consisted of a case study of the creation of the Mullbitsori Garden, registered as Gyeongsang-do Private Garden No. 4, and a field trip.

In February, Gyeongnam province signed a business agreement with the Korea Forest Service and Geoje City to foster a garden city in relation to the creation of the Korea – ASEAN national garden in Geoje.

They decided to share their opinions with the city and county on the creation and discovery of private gardens, development and promotion of garden-themed tourism programs, and training of citizen gardeners, and strive to revitalize garden culture.