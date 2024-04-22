Gyeongnam Province Introduces Foreign Language Counseling at Civil Complaint Call Center

Gyeongsnam province will provide foreign language counseling at its civil complaint call center.

This move aims to address the challenges faced by foreigners and foreign tourists residing in the province, as well as to facilitate the resolution of civil complaints for multicultural families and foreign residents.

The Civil Complaint Call Center will now offer consultation services in 12 languages, including English, Chinese, and Vietnamese, enabling foreign residents to seek assistance and swiftly resolve their grievances in their preferred language.

With approximately 130,000 foreign residents living in Gyeongnam, distributed across various cities such as Gimhae, Changwon, Geoje, and Yangsan, the demand for foreign language consultation services has been on the rise each year.

Foreign language consultations can be accessed via phone or text at 055-120. Upon dialing 120, the caller’s preferred language and residency status (such as marriage immigrant, foreign worker, international student, tourist, etc.) will be identified, and a professional counselor proficient in the relevant language and situation will be connected to provide three-way interpretation counseling.

To streamline services and reduce costs, Gyeongnam Province has collaborated with the Gyeongnam Foreign Resident Support Center, Gyeongnam Family Center, and Korea Tourism Organization’s 1330 Call Center.

The Gyeongsangnam Civil Service Call Center, operational since 2022, has handled a total of 47,000 consultations in 2023.

Professional counselors are equipped to address inquiries spanning various sectors such as employment, youth issues, health, welfare, and more, offering comprehensive assistance with just a single call.

The civil complaint call center operates from 9:00 to 18:00 on weekdays, and during other hours, weekends, and public holidays, it connects to the disaster situation room to ensure continuous support and assistance.