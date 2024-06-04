Gyeongnam Province Launches 2nd Youth Street Culture Festival Preliminary Round

Gyeongnam province will hold the first preliminary round of the ‘2nd Youth Street Culture Festival’ at Naejukdo Waterside Park in Tongyeong on June 8th.

This festival aims to discover young artists and invigorate youth street culture.

In May, participants were recruited, and 40 teams were selected through a rigorous evaluation process.

Out of these, 16 teams will advance to the finals through four preliminary rounds held in Tongyeong, Hadong, Miryang, and Changwon.

The top 5 teams from two final rounds in Geochang and Geoje will compete in the ultimate final at the Gyeongnam Youth Concert at the Gimhae Culture Center on October 4th.

The first preliminary round in Tongyeong will feature 10 teams of young artists, with a special performance by the boy group ‘Free Pass’ from MBN’s Shocking Night.

Participating Teams:

Pat and Matt (Jang Hee-wook, Seul-gi Lee)

Shim Byeong-jin

Passaggio (Kim Eun-seong, Kim Joo-yeon, Park Gyeong-woo, Park Ki-hoon)

Je Yu-rim

Two of You (Lee Jin-han, Byeon Seong-joong)

Kim Moo-jin

Kim Gyu-min

Volume (Kim Tae-ho)

Return (Kim So-jeong, Jo Yoon-seo)

Park Chang-hyun

Kim Moo-jin, who had to withdraw last year due to COVID-19, expressed his determination to reach the final stage this year.

The judges for the first preliminary round include singer Kim Kyung-hyun, rapper Gilmi, composer Bad Boss, and YouTube creator Jung Seung-bin (Kkebangjeong).

The combined judges’ scores and online votes will determine which teams advance.

Judges’ scores will be announced on YouTube ‘Gyeongnam Youth’ at 7 p.m. on June 10th.

Online scores, based on Instagram likes, will be tallied until July 3rd.