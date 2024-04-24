Image: Gyeongnam province
Gyeongnam Province Launches Tour Bus Exclusively for the Disabled

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province has introduced the ‘World View Bus for the Disabled,’ catering to the needs of individuals with disabilities.

A revamped 27-seat express bus boasts accommodations for 22 regular seats and 4 electric wheelchairs, complete with a specially designed lift for seamless boarding.

Seojin Air Travel will oversee operations, offering travel packages at a 20% discount for registered disabled individuals, their families, and disabled group members.

The inaugural trip hosted earlier this month explored the ‘7 Geoje Inspirational Courses,’ showcasing highlights such as Geoje Jisepo Port, Geoje Sea World, and Geoje Botanical Garden.

