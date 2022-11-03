Gyeongnam Province Looks to Attract Taiwanese Tourists

Gyeongnam province and Gyeongnam Tourism participated in the ‘Korea Tourism Promotion Group Joint Sales Call‘ held in Taipei, Taiwan on the 3rd in cooperation with the Korea Tourism Organization to promote Gyeongnam tourism to major travel agencies in Taiwan.

This event has been held since the 1st of last month for 9 countries including Taiwan.

While expectations for the normalization of the market for visits to Korea, such as visa-free entry, are rising, the Korea Tourism Organization has been hosting local governments and tourism organizations across the country to recover the Taiwanese market. The ‘Korea Tourism Promotion Team‘ was formed with a travel agency to jointly attract Taiwanese tourists.

Before the COVID-19 epidemic, there were direct flights to Taiwan from all domestic international airports, and it was a major market for 1.25 million visitors per year.

At this event, the Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation plans to hold inter-company consultations with travel agencies that can actually make travel products for visiting Gyeongnam and provide the latest tourism information focusing on four representative travel themes: Hallyu, wellness, sports, and luxury.

In particular, they plan to intensively promote K-POP and spring flower festivals in line with the interests and preferences of Taiwanese tourists.

In addition, they plan to participate in the ‘Korea Tourism Information Session and Korea – Taiwan Tourism Exchange Night‘ to have time for mutual exchange, such as understanding tourism trends targeting local travel agencies.