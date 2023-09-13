Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Gyeongnam Province Offers Toll Exemptions on Private Roads During Chuseok

By Haps Staff

Gyeongnam Province has unveiled its plan to exempt toll fees on three private roads during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, from the 28th of this month to the 1st of the following month.

This decision aligns with the government’s highway toll exemption schedule.

As part of their “Comprehensive Chuseok Holiday Measures,” Gyeongnam Province aims to enhance convenience for its residents and travelers during the holiday period.

Toll exemptions will be applied to Machang Bridge, Geoga-daero, and the road connecting Changwon and Busan—private roads under the province’s jurisdiction. Moreover, the Palryong Tunnel and the Jigae-Namsan Connecting Road, managed by Changwon City, will also be toll-free, ensuring all private roads within the province offer this benefit.

The provincial government intends to facilitate traffic flow on surrounding routes that are expected to be congested during Chuseok, including the Changwon Tunnel, Changwon City coastal road, and the Goseong-Tongyeong general national road section.

By doing so, they hope to provide a smoother journey for travelers returning home or visiting tourist destinations. Furthermore, the exemption of tolls on Geoga-daero is expected to boost tourism in Geoje during the six-day Chuseok holiday, contributing to economic revitalization.

The toll exemption period spans from midnight on the 28th, the day before Chuseok, to midnight on October 1st. All vehicles entering or exiting during this period can enjoy toll-free passage. Hi-Pass-equipped vehicles should use the designated Hi-Pass lane, while others can use the regular lanes at toll booths as usual.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Aragaya Culture Blossoms at the 19th Haman Arts Festival

Ancient Tombs Excavation in Haman Reveals Remarkable Artifacts

Korea Destinations: Water-friendly Space Opens at Bukshin Park in Tongyeong

Jinju City Proceeds as Planned With Building a Multipurpose Cultural Center

Changwon Holding ‘2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Group B Qualifier’

2023 Sancheong Expo Opens on September 15th

The Latest

Korea Railways Union Strike Disruptions Expected Today

Busan Launches Exciting “2023 Second Half Marine Leisure Sports Tourism Program”

Busan International Film Festival Announces This Year’s Winner of the Choon-yun Award

Busan Introduces “YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking” Program for Adventurers

International Destinations: Noor Riyadh 2023 – The Largest Light Art Festival in the World — Announces its Dates and Themes for its 3rd Edition

Chuseok Table Costs Expected to Decrease by Nearly 5% This Year

Busan
light rain
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
83 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
26 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 