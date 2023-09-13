Gyeongnam Province Offers Toll Exemptions on Private Roads During Chuseok

Gyeongnam Province has unveiled its plan to exempt toll fees on three private roads during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, from the 28th of this month to the 1st of the following month.

This decision aligns with the government’s highway toll exemption schedule.

As part of their “Comprehensive Chuseok Holiday Measures,” Gyeongnam Province aims to enhance convenience for its residents and travelers during the holiday period.

Toll exemptions will be applied to Machang Bridge, Geoga-daero, and the road connecting Changwon and Busan—private roads under the province’s jurisdiction. Moreover, the Palryong Tunnel and the Jigae-Namsan Connecting Road, managed by Changwon City, will also be toll-free, ensuring all private roads within the province offer this benefit.

The provincial government intends to facilitate traffic flow on surrounding routes that are expected to be congested during Chuseok, including the Changwon Tunnel, Changwon City coastal road, and the Goseong-Tongyeong general national road section.

By doing so, they hope to provide a smoother journey for travelers returning home or visiting tourist destinations. Furthermore, the exemption of tolls on Geoga-daero is expected to boost tourism in Geoje during the six-day Chuseok holiday, contributing to economic revitalization.

The toll exemption period spans from midnight on the 28th, the day before Chuseok, to midnight on October 1st. All vehicles entering or exiting during this period can enjoy toll-free passage. Hi-Pass-equipped vehicles should use the designated Hi-Pass lane, while others can use the regular lanes at toll booths as usual.