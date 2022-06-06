Gyeongnam Province Publishes Booklet of the 115 Best Housing Units From 2019 to 2021

Gyeongnam province has compiled 115 excellent housing units for three years from 2019 to 2021 and published them as a booklet to provide various information while inducing interest in the excellent housing selection project that is being promoted to spread a pleasant and beautiful architectural culture.

The booklet contains information such as plans and features of excellent housing, panoramic photos, architectural drawings, and finishing materials, and is expected to be of great help to residents who want to build beautiful houses.

Gyeongnam province selects no more than 40 excellent houses every year as part of the beautiful building maintenance project.

When a city/gun recommends a beautiful house with an efficient space arrangement while harmonizing with the surrounding environment among detached houses using eco-friendly building techniques, Gyeongnam Province selects them through a screening process, and a total of 874 buildings were selected from 2000 to 2021.

An excellent housing certification plaque is awarded to the owner of the selected excellent housing, and a commendation from the provincial governor is awarded to the designer through screening.

The best housing in 2022 will be selected by the city/gun architecture department after receiving an application from the owner or designer of the detached house in November and recommending it to Gyeongnam province.

In addition, the city and county tour exhibitions promoting excellent housing, which were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, are considering resuming in the second half of the year as social distancing is eased.

The excellent housing brochure will be distributed to related organizations such as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and cities and counties, and can also be viewed online at the Gyeongnam province website.