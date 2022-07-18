Gyeongnam Province Resumes Marketing Activities to Attract Japanese Tourists

Gyeongnam province and Gyeongnam Tourism Foundation jointly promoted Gyeongnam tourism in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka, Japan from July 13 to 15 in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization for tourism-related industries such as major Japanese travel agencies.

This event was held by the Korea Tourism Organization to create a friendly atmosphere between Korea and Japan and to introduce new tourist destinations in Korea before the resumption of Korea-Japan tourism exchanges to induce travel product planning.

This is the first local marketing event in Japan since the outbreak of COVID–19 , which is expected to serve as a cornerstone for the resumption of the influx of Japanese tourists to Gyeongnam province.

At this event, they held a B2B consultation meeting for 50 travel agencies that can make travel products to visit Korea in Japan to promote Gyeongnam’s unique themed travel destinations and to continue providing the latest tourism information in the future.

In particular, travel agencies targeting elderly customers showed interest in well-being-themed tourism content such as Sancheong and Geochang, while travel agencies targeting younger customers provided adventure facilities such as Hadong and Geoje Zip Wire and Namhae trapeze.

In addition, festival events held in the second half of this year, such as the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, were extensively promoted, and the incentive system to attract group tourists implemented in Gyeongnam was actively introduced.