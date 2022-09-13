Gyeongnam Province Sees 37% Increase in 119 Calls This Chuseok

Gyeongsangnam-do Fire Department said that during the Chuseok holiday this year, the number of 119 reports increased by 37% compared to usual, and among them, emergency-related reports were the most common.

According to 119 dispatch statistics, during the Chuseok holiday this year, a total of 12,332 cases were received, with an average of 2,465 cases per day.

Among the reports of fire, rescue and ambulance, an ambulance was the highest with 2,501 cases. Also, in terms of the status of emergency management, hospitals, and clinics received 1,706 cases, first aid guidance 415 cases, and pharmacy guidance 298 cases.

In preparation for the rush of 119 calls during the holiday period, the Fire Department analyzed the concentration of reports in advance, reinforced the workforce, and expanded the reception desk to strengthen the management of the 119 situations during the Chuseok holiday.

In addition, the ‘119 on-site information sharing portal ‘ was introduced to share real-time disasters and emergencies between reporters, the situation room, and dispatchers, and provide intelligent information support services in collaboration with the private sector.